Police Looking For Suspect Who Fired Gun Out Window Of Stolen Car Bronx

Police are looking for the person they say fired a shot out of a stolen vehicle in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx earlier this week.

Investigators say this happened on September 26th at around 5:15 p.m. near Sedgwick Avenue and Cedar Avenue. The woman fired a shot from a stolen Nissan Sentra and then took off.

There were no injuries reported.

The individual wanted for questioning is described as a female who was last seen wearing a green top, green pants, black sneakers and an ID holder around her neck.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.