Police Looking For Suspect Who Fired Gun Out Window Of Stolen Car Bronx

Police are looking for the person they say fired a shot out of a stolen vehicle in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx earlier this week.
Investigators say this happened on September 26th at around 5:15 p.m. near Sedgwick Avenue and Cedar Avenue. The woman fired a shot from a stolen Nissan Sentra and then took off.
There were no injuries reported.
The individual wanted for questioning is described as a female who was last seen wearing a green top, green pants, black sneakers and an ID holder around her neck.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.