Police Looking for Suspect in Subway Stabbing

Police say they’re searching for a suspect who stabbed a 49-year-old man in the back on the subway in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the victim was riding a northbound '2' train approaching the Bergen Street subway station around 12:40 p.m. Monday when he was approached by a man who started an argument. The man stabbed him in the back with a knife, then ran out of the station.

The 49-year-old was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Hospital. He's expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.