Police Looking for Suspect in Subway Beating

Police are looking for the person they say punched a 30-year-old man while aboard a subway train on August 21st in the Kew Gardens section of Queens.

Investigators say it was on a northbound 'F' train coming into the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens Station around 11:15 p.m. when the man was acting belligerent toward other passengers and telling them to “shut up.” When the victim approached him to intervene, the man punched him in the face multiple times with his fist before fleeing the station.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.