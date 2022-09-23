Queens

Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Stabbing at School Dismissal

NYPD

Police are looking for the person they say attempted to stab a 16-year-old on Tuesday while he was waiting at a bus stop in front of a school campus at 91-30 Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills.

Investigators say that it was around 3:48 p.m. when the assailant approached the teen and, unprovoked, tried to stab him in the chest. Just as the knife made contact with the victim’s shirt, it broke and the handle separated from the blade. The suspect then fled on foot.

The 16-year-old was left without any stab wounds and refused medical attention. It’s unclear whether he is connected to any of the schools at the location.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. 

This article tagged under:

Queens
