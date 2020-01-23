Police-Involved Shooting in New Jersey Leaves Man Dead

What to Know A police-involved shooting left a man dead following a car chase in a residential New Jersey neighborhood Thursday morning -- leaving neighbors in the community shaken

A police-involved shooting left a man dead following a car chase in a residential New Jersey neighborhood Thursday morning -- leaving neighbors in the community shaken.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. in Bloomingdale. It all allegedly started with a high-speed car chase that took over the streets of the neighborhood. Police scanner audio suggests the speed was about 80 mph at least at one point.

The alleged suspect, who was driving an Acura SUV, then drove into a dead end on Matthews Drive where gunfire erupted. The man's SUV showed the aftermath of the shooting, as did a patrol car that was also riddled with bullet holes visible on the driver's side of the vehicle.

The man involved in the shooting was killed. The incident also left one police officer with injuries to his foot.

"I just heard a lot of activity," witness Valerie Vermaylan said. "A lot of sirens going off."

Resident Peggy Wenklein said the incident scared her and she promptly called her daughter to make sure she was OK.

The gunfire battle also prompted Samuel R. Donald School, located just a few blocks from the scene, to be placed on lockdown.

The state's Attorney General's Office has confirmed that they have taken over the investigation since it was a police-involved shooting resulting in a fatality.