Police Investigate Suffolk County Stabbing That Left 1 Dead, 4 Injured

One man was killed and four others injured after they were stabbed as the were leaving a house party in Brentwood in the early hours of Thursday morning, Suffolk County Police said.

Third Precinct officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting people stabbed near Hewes Street and Lincoln Avenue at 12:21 a.m.

Police say that one man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Four other men were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

