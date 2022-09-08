Brooklyn

Police are Looking for Man Connected to Sexual Assault in Brooklyn

NYPD

Police say on September 3rd around 1:30 a.m. a man assaulted a 24-year-old woman in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

Investigators say it was near Lorimer Street and Montrose Avenue where the man exposed himself to the woman, grabbed her and demanded she perform a sexual act on him.

After she resisted, the man fled on his bicycle. The 24-year-old refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.  

