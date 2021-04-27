‘Pink' Supermoon Over NYC Skyline Published 34 mins ago • Updated 34 mins ago 8 photos 1/8 NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 26: An almost full Pink Moon is seen in the sky behind the Statue of Liberty as the sun rises on April 26, 2021 in New York City. The Super Pink Moon will rise later in the day. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) 2/8 NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 26: An almost full Pink Moon is seen in the sky behind the Statue of Liberty as the sun rises on April 26, 2021 in New York City. The Super Pink Moon will rise later in the day. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) 3/8 The full moon of April, called the Super Pink Moon, rises over the skyline of Manhattan on April 26, 2021. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 4/8 JERSEY CITY, NJ – APRIL 26: People watch the Super Pink Moon rises above lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on April 26, 2021 as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) 5/8 NEW YORK, USA – APRIL 26: Full moon rises behind Empire State Building during sunset in New York City, United States on April 26, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) 6/8 NEW YORK, USA – APRIL 26: Full moon rises behind Empire State Building during sunset in New York City, United States on April 26, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) 7/8 JERSEY CITY, NJ – APRIL 26: People watch the Super Pink Moon rises above lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on April 26, 2021 as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) 8/8 The full moon of April, called the Super Pink Moon, rises over the skyline of Manhattan, New York on April 26, 2021. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) More Photo Galleries Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Pictures See the Best Looks From the Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Photos: Americans React to Guilty Verdict in Derek Chauvin Trial Photos: Americans React to Guilty Verdict in Derek Chauvin Trial