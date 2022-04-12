Pictures: Multiple People Hurt in Brooklyn Subway Shooting

At least 10 people were shot, with six more hurt, at a
Brooklyn subway station during the height of morning rush hour on Tuesday.
Authorities say the shooter, a man in a gas mask and orange construction mask, opened fire at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue subway station around 8:30 a.m. on April 12. The suspect is currently still on the run.
Police and first responders swarm the Brooklyn neighborhood of Sunset Park in New York, after multiple people were shot or hurt at the height of morning rush hour, April 12, 2022.
Injured subway riders seen on the platform of the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood in New York, April 12, 2022. At least five people have been shot by a man in a gas mask and orange construction vest, according to the NYPD.
Members of the New York Police Department patrol the streets after at least 13 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the New York borough of Brooklyn on April 12, 2022, where authorities said “several undetonated devices” were recovered amid chaotic scenes. – Ambulances lined the street outside the 36th Street subway station, where a New York police spokeswoman told AFP officers responded to a 911 call of a person shot at 8:27 am (1227 GMT). The suspect was still at large, according to Manhattan borough president Mark Levine. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)