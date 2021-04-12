Photos: Vigil, Protests Over Daunte Wright's Death in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

Outraged by the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, on Sunday by a police officer during a stop for a traffic violation, protesters took to the streets in a suburb just miles from where George Floyd was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis in May.

Protesters gathered in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department Sunday evening, prompting the state to mobilize the National Guard and issue a curfew.

On Monday, hundreds, including Wright's family, gathered to hold a vigil and a moment of silence. After the vigil, protesters gathered outside the police headquarters again in a tense standoff that continued long after the curfew resumed.

Wright's death has further increased tension in a metropolitan area already on edge during the trial of the first of four police officers charged in Floyd’s death.