Photos: Crews Hoist Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Plaza Published 44 mins ago • Updated 39 mins ago This year's tree, a 75-foot-tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce was cut down from a residence in Oneonta on Thursday. It arrived by flatbed in Manhattan Saturday to be prepped for its illuminating global debut in a highly unusual holiday season. 8 photos 1/8 Getty Images Workers secure the 75-foot (23-meter) Norway Spruce which will serve as Rockefeller Center' Christmas Tree, in New York on November 14, 2020. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) 2/8 Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives at Rockefeller Plaza and is craned into place on November 14, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) 3/8 Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: Workers prepare the tree to be craned into place as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives at Rockefeller Plaza on November 14, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) 4/8 Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: Workers secure crane cables as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives at Rockefeller Plaza on November 14, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) 5/8 Getty Images NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 14: Workers raise the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree on November 14, 2020 in New York City. The 75-foot-tall tree found at Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, New York, will be erected and decorated in thousands of lights and holiday ornaments for the annual tradition. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images) 6/8 Getty Images NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 14: Workers raise the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in front of the Rockefeller Center on November 14, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images) 7/8 Getty Images NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 14: Workers raise the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree on November 14, 2020 in New York City. The 75-foot-tall tree found at Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, New York, will be erected and decorated in thousands of lights and holiday ornaments for the annual tradition. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images) 8/8 Getty Images NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 14: A Christmas Tree is seen in front of the Rockefeller Center on November 14, 2020 in New York City. The 75-foot-tall tree found at Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, New York, will be erected and decorated in thousands of lights and holiday ornaments for the annual tradition. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)