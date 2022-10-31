Skip to content
Breaking
Two Cops Shot by Man With Long Gun in Newark; No One in Custody
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Baquero
Video
TV Listings
Our Voices
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Peacock
NFL Trade Deadline
Brooklyn Nets
Decision 2022
NY Governor
Queens
Rockefeller Christmas Tree
Newark
Migos
Powerball
Supporting Our Schools
New York Live
LX News
Expand
Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.