Manhattan

One Dead, Two Hurt in Upper East Side High-Rise Apartment Fire

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One man died and two other people were hurt after an apartment in an Upper East Side high-rise caught fire, officials said.

The flames broke out on the 25th floor of a 32-story building on East 84th Street and First Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday, according to the FDNY. A man and his girlfriend were said to be in the apartment when the inferno began.

One man was killed in the fire, while another person was seriously hurt. A third person was also taken to the hospital, but suffered only minor injuries and is expected to recover.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Bronx 48 mins ago

Gunman Shoots, Kills Worker at Bronx Deli Without Saying a Word: Police

Valentine's Day 49 mins ago

Hundreds of Couples Come to Times Square to Renew Their Vows on Valentine’s Day

Approximately 80 firefighters were on hand to battle the flames that came shooting out of the window 25 floors above the ground.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

ManhattanUpper East Side
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us