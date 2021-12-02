‘Omicron Variant' Movie: Did a 1963 Hollywood Disaster Flick Predict the Pandemic?

No. In a word, no.

Though social media is rife with pictures of a poster for a purported 1963 movie called "The Omicron Variant," with the shocking tagline "The Day The Earth Turned Into A Cemetery," there was actually no such film.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Irish director Becky Cheatle took to Twitter this week to admit the poster was a hoax, one she made for fun because the COVID-19 variant sounded like a good name for a classic science-fiction movie.

Hi. It's been brought to my attention that one of my posters is circulating on Spanish language Twitter as "proof" of a COVID hoax. It's just a goof because I thought Omicron Variant sounded like a 70s sci-fi movie. Please do not get sick on account of my dumb joke. Thanks https://t.co/iecwEEOVBq — Becky Cheatle (@BeckyCheatle) December 1, 2021

Nonetheless, even though Cheatle admitted quite clearly that it was all a goof, the Internet's interest is undiminished.

As of Thursday evening, according to Google Trends, three of the top 25 searches related to "omicron" in the United States over the last day were related to the supposed movie.

According to IMDb, there was in fact a 1963 picture called "Omicron," an Italian sci-fi piece -- but that was about alien bodysnatchers, not pandemics.