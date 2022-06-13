Riverside Park

NYPD: Man Sought for Attacking NYC Parks Worker

NYPD

Police are looking for a man accused of physically assaulting an NYC Parks employee in Riverside Park.

Investigators say the suspect became belligerent toward the 29-year-old Parks worker within the area of Riverside Drive and West 79th Street on June 6th. He then allegedly punched the Parks worker in the face and fled on a scooter.

The worker was cut on his face and treated by EMS on the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.    

