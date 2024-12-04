NYPD increases police presence around midtown, Rockefeller tree after CEO killing

Following the "targeted attack" of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the NYPD said they will have a significant police presence around the Rockefeller Center and NYC subway stations for Wednesday's Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting.

"This incident will not affect the tree lighting," said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey in a press conference. "We will have a massive police presence out there, around Rockefeller Center, from 52nd Street all the way down to 47th Street. We will have plain clothes [officers] out there."

In addition to the increased police presence around Rockefeller Center, police officers will also be seen at subway stations around the city for those taking mass transit to the event scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

"Millions of people will be enjoying the tree lighting tonight, among other holiday events, and the NYPD will be out there with them, keeping them safe," said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch as she described the incident as a "premeditated, pre planned, targeted attack."

Thompson, 50, was shot in the back and chest outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel as UnitedHealth group was preparing to hold an investors meeting, police said. Police officials said they are investigating the shooting as a targeted attack against the insurance giant CEO.

Thompson was initially found unconscious and unresponsive, and was taken to Mount Sinai West hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, according to the NYPD.

No arrests have been made in the case and police said they are looking for the gunman who left the seen riding a bicycle after the shooting.

The increased police presence around the Rockefeller Center is not atypical and the NYPD had already announced additional measures in preparation to the event.

As part of the Christmas Tree Lighting, NYPD will have road closures around Rockefeller Center that are set to extend through Wednesday night.

