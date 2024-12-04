Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

NYPD increases police presence around midtown, Rockefeller tree after CEO killing

NYPD said the shooting of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare does not have any effects on tonight's Christmas tree lighting.

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Following the "targeted attack" of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the NYPD said they will have a significant police presence around the Rockefeller Center and NYC subway stations for Wednesday's Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting.

"This incident will not affect the tree lighting," said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey in a press conference. "We will have a massive police presence out there, around Rockefeller Center, from 52nd Street all the way down to 47th Street. We will have plain clothes [officers] out there."

In addition to the increased police presence around Rockefeller Center, police officers will also be seen at subway stations around the city for those taking mass transit to the event scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"Millions of people will be enjoying the tree lighting tonight, among other holiday events, and the NYPD will be out there with them, keeping them safe," said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch as she described the incident as a "premeditated, pre planned, targeted attack."

Thompson, 50, was shot in the back and chest outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel as UnitedHealth group was preparing to hold an investors meeting, police said. Police officials said they are investigating the shooting as a targeted attack against the insurance giant CEO.

Thompson was initially found unconscious and unresponsive, and was taken to Mount Sinai West hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, according to the NYPD.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

No arrests have been made in the case and police said they are looking for the gunman who left the seen riding a bicycle after the shooting.

News

Manhattan 7 hours ago

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot outside NYC hotel in targeted attack

Manhattan 3 hours ago

Brian Thompson's wife said threats had been made against UnitedHealthcare CEO before shooting

The increased police presence around the Rockefeller Center is not atypical and the NYPD had already announced additional measures in preparation to the event.

As part of the Christmas Tree Lighting, NYPD will have road closures around Rockefeller Center that are set to extend through Wednesday night.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting pre-show coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. on the NBC New York streaming channel in the NBC NY app, on Peacock or wherever you stream.

Full coverage starts at 7 p.m. on NBC New York with "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" hosted by Natalie Pasquarella, David Ushery and Mario Lopez.

The national program begins at 8 p.m. on NBC television hosted by Kelly Clarkson, who will be joined by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

This article tagged under:

Rockefeller Center Christmas TreeNew York CityManhattan
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us