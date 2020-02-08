NYPD Officer Shot in Patrol Vehicle the Bronx: Sources

An NYPD officer shot in his patrol vehicle Saturday night is expected to survive, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

The officer was shot in the south Bronx, on Simpson Street between E 163th Street and Barretto Avenue. The NYPD issued an advisory to stay clear of the area while it investigates.

The officer's injuries are not life threatening, the sources said.

Sources tell News 4 that the NYPD has a description of the shooter and are actively looking for him.

ADVISORY: Avoid the area of East 163 St & Barretto Ave in the Bronx due to a police involved shooting. Expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/7e4BoJJmsx — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 9, 2020

This story is developing. Check back for updates.