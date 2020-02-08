The Bronx

NYPD Officer Shot in Patrol Vehicle the Bronx: Sources

The NYPD is searching for a man they say shot an officer in the Bronx, sources say

NYPD

An NYPD officer shot in his patrol vehicle Saturday night is expected to survive, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

The officer was shot in the south Bronx, on Simpson Street between E 163th Street and Barretto Avenue. The NYPD issued an advisory to stay clear of the area while it investigates.

The officer's injuries are not life threatening, the sources said.

Sources tell News 4 that the NYPD has a description of the shooter and are actively looking for him.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

