NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan to resign: Sources

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan will resign at the end of the year, sources told NBC New York.

Vasan, who took over the post as the city's top doc in March 2022, informed his staff and City Hall on Monday of his decision to step down, according to two sources familiar with his plan. It was not immediately clear when exactly he would leave office, the sources said, but will leave by the end of 2024.

While the resignation comes amid a flurry of investigations surrounding Mayor Eric Adams' administration and after at least three other officials have left City Hall in the past two weeks, Vasan's choice to leave the job is not believed to be related to any of the investigations.

Sources told NBC New York Vasan would be resigning due to personal and family reasons that were wholly unrelated to the investigation. Vasan is married with three school-aged children, according to his page on the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene site.

Vasan, a primary care physician, epidemiologist and public health expert, took the helm of the DOH after Dr. Dave Chokshi served for just over a year and a half during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to his bio on the DOH site, Vasan has served since 2014 on the faculty at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

In March 2023, while announcing a new plan to expand the city's mental health services, Vasan fought back tears as he recalled when he 10 years old losing his uncle to suicide.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

“I became a doctor to be a healer. And one of the best things we can do to help New Yorkers heal, is to openly and unambiguously focus in mental health," said Dr. Ashwin Vasan said at the time.

The plan put forward by Mayor Adams and Vasan primarily focused on child and family mental health, addressing the overdose crisis, and supporting New Yorkers living with serious mental illness. The plan also included telehealth and suicide prevention programs for NYC high school students.

Vasan has spoken openly in the past about how his own child has been waitlisted for treatment as well.