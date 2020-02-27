Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New York

NY Woman Pleads Guilty to Concealing Tenant’s Death, Collecting His Social Security Benefits

the judge's stand inside a courtroom with a US flag in the background

What to Know

  • A central New York woman pleaded guilty to her involvement in concealing the death of a tenant and taking his Social Security retirement benefits, prosecutors said
  • TammyLynn Sterling Barthelmess, 62, of Little Falls, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to steal government funds and three counts of bank fraud, the Utica Observer-Dispatch reported
  • Barthelmess also admitted to concealing the death of Donald Wichelns, who died in her home in 2006

A central New York woman pleaded guilty to her involvement in concealing the death of a tenant and taking his Social Security retirement benefits, prosecutors said.

TammyLynn Sterling Barthelmess, 62, of Little Falls, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to steal government funds and three counts of bank fraud, the Utica Observer-Dispatch reported. Barthelmess also admitted to concealing the death of Donald Wichelns, who died in her home in 2006.

Wichelns' body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition in May 2013 in a dog crate behind an unoccupied home Barthelmess owned, prosecutors said. Barthelmess and her daughter used Wichelns' checking account to steal his monthly retirement benefits.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Brooklyn 8 hours ago

Shock, Screams as 2nd Child Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle This Week in Same NYC Nabe

Rockland County 1 hour ago

2 Sought After Shooting at Spring Valley Transit Hub Leaves 1 Hurt

Barthelmess also agreed to pay about $110,000 in restitution to the Social Security Administration. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 24.

Barthelmess' daughter previously pleaded guilty.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New YorkCrime and Courtsconcealing deathsocial security benefits
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us