Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Long Island

NY Man Hit by Three Cars Dies; One Driver Flees Scene: Police

The two other drivers who hit the man stayed at the scene, Suffolk County police said

What to Know

  • A 35-year-old pedestrian died after three different drivers hit him on Long Island Friday evening, one of whom fled the scene, police said
  • The driver who fled the scene hit the man on Hawthorne Avenue, near Storey Avenue, around 6:35 p.m., according to police
  • Two other cars then hit the man, police said. Both drivers stayed at the scene

A 35-year-old pedestrian died after three different drivers hit him on Long Island, one of whom fled the scene, police said. 

The first driver hit the man, identified by police as Terrance Tuffini, of Central Islip, on Hawthorne Avenue, near Storey Avenue, around 6:35 p.m. on Friday before fleeing the scene, Suffolk County police said. 

Tuffini was then hit by two other cars, according to police. Both drivers stayed at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Coronavirus 7 hours ago

Tri-State at 49 COVID-19 Cases and Counting, as Nationwide Death Toll Climbs to 17

Brooklyn Nets 7 mins ago

Brooklyn Nets, Coach Kenny Atkinson Agree to Immediate Split

The driver who fled the scene hadn’t been arrested as of Saturday morning. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6553.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long Islandhit and runCentral Islip
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us