NY Man Hit by Three Cars Dies; One Driver Flees Scene: Police

The first driver hit the man, identified by police as Terrance Tuffini, of Central Islip, on Hawthorne Avenue, near Storey Avenue, around 6:35 p.m. on Friday before fleeing the scene, Suffolk County police said.

Tuffini was then hit by two other cars, according to police. Both drivers stayed at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver who fled the scene hadn’t been arrested as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6553.