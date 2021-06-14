NY Legislature Passes ‘Truth in Vaccination' Bill Making COVID Vax Card Fraud a Crime

What to Know As more and more individuals continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC-issued vaccination card has become a prized possession -- with the small piece of cardboard already becoming the golden ticket to being able to enjoy many activities and events, like concerts and sporting games.

Bill S.4516C passed as state's vaccination rollout continues. The bill will make it a crime to create a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card or fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination passport.

After passing the New York State Senate and Assembly, the bill now goes to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's desk for his signature and final approval.

With this in mind, the New York State Senate and Assembly passed legislation last week co-sponsored by State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-Bronx), that would make it a crime to falsify COVID-19 vaccination records.

"We're using vaccine cards and passports to make everything safer from baseball to Broadway, but the system relies on individuals being truthful about their vaccination status in order to keep everyone safe," Kaplan said in a statement. "We're already seeing anti-vaxxers spread tips online for how to create fake cards in order to get around vaccination mandates, and we need to put a stop to this effort to defraud the public so that our recovery from the pandemic can keep moving forward."

According to the bill, its purpose is "to protect the assuredness of COVID-19 vaccine records. Individuals who misrepresent their vaccination history, not only jeopardize their own health, but the health of all those they come into contact with. This legislation speaks to the incredibly serious level of concern COVID-19 brings to our society. As New York is opening up it makes presentation of proof of vaccine even more important for certain activities."

