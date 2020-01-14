Crime and Courts

NJ Woman Charged With Murder in Nail-Clipper Stabbing Death

A woman was charged with murder after she allegedly used a nail clipper to stab a man during a domestic dispute, authorities announced Tuesday.

Kathleen Ayala, 30, also faces weapons charges stemming from the attack that occurred early Sunday at a mobile home complex in Millville.

Ayala and Axel Torres, 35, were arguing in their trailer when the dispute turned physical, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Torres left the trailer but Ayala chased after him, prosecutors said, triggering another fight in which Torres was repeatedly stabbed and left unconscious.

When officers arrived they observed that Torres suffered several stab wounds, including one to his leg, allegedly inflicted by a nail clipper, prosecutors say. He was subsequently taken to a hospital but died there on Monday.

Ayala initially was charged with assault when the attack occurred, but prosecutors announced Tuesday that the count had been upgraded to murder following Torres' death.

It wasn't known if she's retained an attorney.

