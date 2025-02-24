The oldest living mayor in the United States has died.

Vito Perillo lived to be 100 years old. The New Jersey mayor had been serving his hometown of Tinton Falls since he was first elected in 2017.

"It is with deep sadness what we announce the passing of Mayor Vito Perillo, a man of integrity, and a beloved member of our community," Borough Administrator Charles Terefenko said in a statement.

Perillo had celebrated his 100th birthday back in the fall -- and the question on many minds was whether or not he would run for a third term. That election takes place later this year.

If he had run, Perillo would have been 101 years old. Around the time of his birthday, the mayor told friends and colleagues that he was thinking of looking for a different job.

"Respected and admired by all who had the privilege of knowing him, Mayor Perillo led with wisdom, kindness, and a deep sense of duty," Terefenko's statement continued.

Perillo may have turned to politics late in life, but he had a long history of service. The mayor was a Navy veteran of World War II and built a long career as a civil engineer, according to a town profile. He was also married to his late wife, Mae, for 64 years.

During his 2017 campaign, Perillo wore out two pair of shoes while walking door-to-door. At 93, he handed out more than 7,500 campaign flyers across Tinton falls, a town in Monmouth County of close to 20,000 people.

Every flyer helped. After the votes were counted, Perillo won his first election by just over 300 votes.

Perillo's service garnered the attention of the state's governor, Phil Murphy.

"As a World War II veteran and mayor of Tinton Falls, Vito leaves behind an incredible legacy of service," Murphy posted to X.