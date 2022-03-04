NJ Man Guilty of Brutally Kidnapping Victim 4 Days After Release From Jail

A jury has found a New Jersey man guilty of a gruesome kidnapping and strangulation dating back to 2019.

The Essex County jury convicted James Pilotti of kidnapping, aggravated assault, weapons charges and strangulation, prosecutors announced Friday.

At trial, prosecutors alleged Pilotti kidnapped his victim on Aug. 15, 2019, just four days after his release from prison for a sentence of breaking into that same victim's house the year prior.

The Union City man bound his victim with cords and duct tape and beat him into the early morning before he managed to escape. Prosecutors said Pilotti used a brick and lamp to beat him, using multiple means of torture over a six-hour period.

Pilotti, 43, was still on probation at the time. He also had a "prior sexual relationship" with the victim.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said the jury remained deadlocked on the charge of attempted murder.

“We are pleased the jury returned a just verdict in this case. Hopefully, the resolution of this case will provide the victim with a sense of safety and justice,” said Assistant Prosecutor Shafran.

Pilotti faces life in prison and his sentencing is scheduled for April 27.