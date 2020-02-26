Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

NJ Man Admits Role in $34M Pharmacy Kickback Scheme

A generic wooden gavel
Getty Images

What to Know

  • A former co-owner of a New Jersey pharmacy pleaded guilty Tuesday to participating in a kickback scheme that netted him millions of dollars
  • Igor Fleyshmakher entered a plea in federal court in Newark to conspiracy and tax evasion
  • The U.S. attorney's office said Fleyshmakher and several others used their positions at two pharmacies in Union City, New Jersey and the Bronx, New York to bribe doctors with meals, gifts and cash so they would steer them prescriptions for expensive medications

A former co-owner of a New Jersey pharmacy pleaded guilty Tuesday to participating in a kickback scheme that netted him millions of dollars.

Igor Fleyshmakher entered a plea in federal court in Newark to conspiracy and tax evasion.

The U.S. attorney's office said Fleyshmakher and several others used their positions at two pharmacies in Union City, New Jersey and the Bronx, New York to bribe doctors with meals, gifts and cash so they would steer them prescriptions for expensive medications for conditions such as hepatitis C, Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

mount olive 8 hours ago

‘My Heart Is Destroyed’: Driver in NJ School Bus Crash That Killed Girl, Teacher to Learn Fate

child abuse 30 mins ago

NYC Woman Gets 18 Years for Drowning Toddler in Storage Container

Fleyshmakher diverted roughly $34 million from the scheme to a secret bank account and didn't declare the income, causing a tax loss of nearly $6 million to the IRS, authorities said.

The 58-year-old Holmdel resident is scheduled to be sentenced in June and faces up to five years in prison on each charge.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and Courtsigor fleyshmakherpharmacy
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us