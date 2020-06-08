New Jersey

New Jersey Officials to Release Video in Police Killing of Unarmed Black Man

Police dash-camera video that captured the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Maurice Gordon is expected to be released Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

New Jersey's attorney general leads the independent investigation into Gordon's death, who was shot and killed by a New Jersey State police on the Garden State Parkway in Bass River over Memorial Day weekend.

Racquel Barrett, Gordon's mother, says she still has very few answers surrounding the events that led to her son's death.

The family's lawyer, William Wagstaff, also joins the interview to call for more transparency from the New Jersey State Police, who he accuses of a "cover-up" in the matter. Clear answers or not, Barrett says her "life is never ever gonna be the same again."

Gordon was a student at Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, New York

The attorney general’s office said 28-year-old Maurice Gordon of Poughkeepsie, New York sustained fatal injuries in a shooting involving state police that occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on the Garden State Parkway in Bass River.

New Jerseygeorge floyd protestsgov. phil murphy
