New York State Launches COVID Homeowner Assistance Fund: Here's How to Apply

If you are a homeowner struggling to make mortgage, property tax or utility payments, Monday marks the first day New York will be accepting applications for the first-in-the-nation Homeowner Assistance Fund -- a program aimed at assisting homeowners struggling due to the economic fallout of the ongoing pandemic.

The launch comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases brought on my the highly contagious omicron variant. More than 9,000 New Yorkers are now hospitalized with COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday, surpassing the levels of January 2021's peak surge and reaching levels not seen since May 2020.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Scroll to learn more about the program and if you are eligible to apply.

What is the New York State Homeowner Assistance Fund?

The $539 million New York State Homeowner Assistance Fund (NYS HAF) is a federally funded program dedicated to assisting homeowners who are at risk of default, foreclosure, or displacement as a result of a financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the state anticipates it will receive significantly more applications than can be funded by the program. Because of this, applications will be reviewed in the order they were received.

The program notes that submitting an application does not guarantee the applicant will receive financial assistance.

How will the New York State Homeowner Assistance Fund help eligible New Yorkers?

The New York State Homeowner Assistance Fund will provide eligible New Yorkers with varying financial support, including:

Financial support to address delinquent housing payments that result in an affordable outcome;

Access to a Call Center and case managers who can help you find out about any mortgage relief you may be entitled to and how it will affect your future housing payments;

And referrals to professional housing counselors or legal service providers who are experts in this field.

Who is eligible to apply?

All New York homeowners who are facing financial difficulties in making house payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply.

Homeowners who may apply are those:

Behind or in forbearance on their mortgage

In default on a reverse mortgage

Behind on their property taxes, water, or sewage bills

Behind on monthly maintenance charges of your coop or condo

Behind on their chattel loans, retail installment contracts, or other types of home purchase loans and/or lot rent

Documents you may need to upload when you apply

There may be certain documents that you may need to submit when applying for financial assistance. These documents include:

Proof of Ownership/Property Type -- This may include the following: Title Deed/ Grant Deed; Land Contract; Property Tax Bill; Mortgage Statement; Homeowner’s Insurance Policy; Co-op Lease (Proprietary Lease); HOA or Co-op Statement; and/or Heirship Documentation or Will

-- This may include the following: Title Deed/ Grant Deed; Land Contract; Property Tax Bill; Mortgage Statement; Homeowner’s Insurance Policy; Co-op Lease (Proprietary Lease); HOA or Co-op Statement; and/or Heirship Documentation or Will Proof of Identity such as a Passport; Social Security Card; Other Government-Issued Photo ID; Military ID; Naturalization Certificate; or Lawful Permanent Residency Card

such as a Passport; Social Security Card; Other Government-Issued Photo ID; Military ID; Naturalization Certificate; or Lawful Permanent Residency Card Income Documentation -- If applicable, you may be asked to provide proof that you or a permanent member of your household receives income-based benefits, including SNAP, HEAP, Public Assistance, or Section 8. If this does not apply, you may be asked to provide tax returns for all adult members of your hoursehold who files, or you may be asked to upload all income documents for all adult members of your household, which may include: W2, OR one most recent paycheck or pay stub, OR a letter from an employer stating pay and hours for all adult members of the household; and/orIRS 1099 form for adult members of the household; and/orPension or annuity benefits statement for all adult members of the household; and/orWritten lease or rent receipts for all rental units.

-- If applicable, you may be asked to provide proof that you or a permanent member of your household receives income-based benefits, including SNAP, HEAP, Public Assistance, or Section 8. If this does not apply, you may be asked to provide tax returns for all adult members of your hoursehold who files, or you may be asked to upload all income documents for all adult members of your household, which may include: W2, OR one most recent paycheck or pay stub, OR a letter from an employer stating pay and hours for all adult members of the household; and/orIRS 1099 form for adult members of the household; and/orPension or annuity benefits statement for all adult members of the household; and/orWritten lease or rent receipts for all rental units. Proof of Delinquency -- All applicants must provide proof that they are currently delinquent on monthly housing payments.

For more information:

For more information on the program, or to get started on your applocation, visit https://www.nyhomeownerfund.org/