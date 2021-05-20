New NYC Park ‘Little Island' Opens on Hudson River – Here's a First Look Inside

Boasting dazzling views, Little Island is New York City's newest free public park that floats beautifully above the Hudson River.

Little Island is a 2.4-acre public playground that aims to bond nature and art. The inspiration for this architectural wonder began in 2013, when Barry Diller, Chairman of IAC/InterActiveCorp and Expedia Group, partnered with the Hudson River Trust.

The goal was to re-install pier 54, giving an unique opportunity to build something extraordinary for local New Yorkers and tourists alike to marvel.

The structural design is by UK-based Heatherwick Studio, while landscape was led by Signe Nielsen at MNLA. The ambitious, curved structure is made to resemble a leaf gliding on water.

Kids and families can enjoy free arts activities in a special nook called, The Glade. That's where the Art Cart sits as the island's hub for crafts and education, providing a free DIY station full of colored pencils and supplies.

"At 11:00am Wednesday through Saturday, local families can depend on us to connect them with art and nature. We have our Art Cart, and we'll give you everything you need to create your art, either on your own or with help from a visual artist," Michael Wiggens, Director of Engagement & Education, told NBC New York.

On top of that, you can catch live performances on the grounds at The Amph stage, which can hold more than 800 people. Majority of events are free of charge with no reservation required. However, for ticketed shows, 30 percent of the seats will be available for sale online.

The Island holds a group of diverse New York creators who curate special events and festivals along with the park's community partners.

Little Island is located off Manhattan's West Side Highway with entrances on West 13th and 14th Streets. It officially opens to the public tomorrow at 6:00 A.M. and is open everyday until 1:00 A.M. To ensure visitor safety, tickets must be made in advance online during the hours from 12:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Click here to search event schedules and ticket info.