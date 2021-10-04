New Jersey

NJ to Hold Another Tropical Storm Ida Recovery Resource Virtual Town Hall Tonight

Those interested in attending the virtual meeting, must register online; State officials as well as Sen. Cory Booker are scheduled to participate and provide residents with information

New Jersey will hold another virtual town hall Monday afternoon to share resources and information for residents impacted by Tropical Storm Ida.

Sen. Cory Booker will participate in this virtual town hall, as well as representatives from FEMA who will be on hand to answer questions, along with Gov. Phil Murphy, New Jersey State Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan, and Dan Kelly, from the Governor's Office of Recovery.

Additionally, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, Department of Banking and Insurance Chief of Staff Justine Zimmerman, and Department of Human Services Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman will also participate.

Those interested must register by clicking here.

Once registered, you should get the meeting log-in information emailed to you.

This is not the first time that state officials have held such a town hall in order to assist in providing information to residents impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Last month, Murphy and other public officials held a similar virtual event.

Both New Jersey and New York, especially the city, were slammed by Ida's monstrous flash floods and record-breaking rainfall days after the storm made landfall as a hurricane in Louisiana. More than 40 people in the two states died of storm-related causes, the vast majority (30) of them in New Jersey. The passing of the storm also left millions of dollars in damage throughout the Garden State.

