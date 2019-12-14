Rep. Jeff Van Drew

New Jersey Anti-Impeachment Democrat Discusses Switching Parties: Official

The freshman democratic lawmaker met with President Donald Trump ahead of next week's House impeachment vote, an official said

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, then state Sen. Jeff Van Drew, D-Cape May Court House, speaks at a Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee meeting in Trenton, N.J. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., a Democratic House freshman, broke ranks Thursday to oppose the resolution that sets ground rules for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who has long opposed House Democrats’ impeachment effort, discussed switching parties in a meeting with President Donald Trump, an administration official said Saturday.

The official, who was not authorized to discuss the private conversation and spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Van Drew met with Trump in the White House on Friday.

Drew, serving his first term in Congress, is one of his party's more endangered lawmakers in next November's elections. His southern New Jersey district narrowly favored Trump in 2016.

The House is expected to vote to impeach Trump this week.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

