A California woman has filed a class action lawsuit against consumer goods brand S.C. Johnson & Son, alleging Ziploc storage bags contain undisclosed microplastics that harm customers.

Why was a class action lawsuit filed against Ziploc?

The lawsuit — filed by Linda Cheslow of Santa Rosa, California, in the U.S. District Court for Northern California April 25 — claims that Ziploc's assertion that its products are freezer- and microwave-safe is incorrect and misleading, causing customers to unknowingly expose themselves to dangerous microplastics "during routine kitchen practices."

"In reality, these Products are made from polyethylene and polypropylene — materials that scientific and medical evidence shows release microplastics when microwaved and frozen — making them fundamentally unfit for microwave and freezer use," the lawsuit states.

The complaint names several specific products, including but not limited to: pint-, quart- and gallon-sized freezer bags; quart- and gallon-sized slider freezer bags; quart- and gallon-sized slider storage bags; and storage containers.

What are microplastics?

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic, measuring less than five millimeters in length, that result from the degradation of bigger plastics and infiltrate our drinking water, air and food. After ingestion, microplastics can disrupt the digestive and immune systems, interrupt reproductive and developmental processes and cause the production of carcinogens in humans, according to the National Library of Medicine.

In animals, microplastics can impact the liver, spleen, heart, lungs, thymus, reproductive organs, kidneys and brain.

According to a 2023 study released by the American Chemical Society, one square centimeter of some plastic containers can release as many as 4.22 million microplastic and nanoplastic particles within three minutes of microwave heating. Refrigeration and room-temperature storage can also release millions to billions of microplastic and nanoplastic particles over the course of six months, the study found.

What does the Ziploc class action lawsuit claim?

The lawsuit claims that S.C. Johnson deluded customers in two ways: by both knowingly improperly marketing the products and failing to provide a risk warning for the potential release of microplastics.

"Through false, misleading and deceptive labeling, advertising and marketing practices, [S.C. Johnson] exploits consumers’ reasonable expectations that the Products, marketed as “Microwave Safe” and suitable for “Freezer” use, are fit to be microwaved and frozen without risk of microplastics leaching into their food," the lawsuit claims. "This deception causes consumers to pay a premium for perceived quality and promised benefits that are not delivered."

The lawsuit is pursuing class action status in an attempt to include any customer nationwide who may have purchased the products within a disclosed statute of limitations period. For residents of California, the lawsuit requested that the period be defined as the last four years.

Cheslow requested several remedies, including injunctive relief — or S.C. Johnson's immediate suspension of its microwave- and freezer-safe advertising — restitution, damages and punitive penalties.