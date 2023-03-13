animals

Zebra Nearly Bites Off Man's Arm During Vicious Attack

Zebras are not considered exotic animals under Ohio law

By Holley Ford

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was hospitalized after his zebra attacked him over the weekend in Ohio.

It happened at about 5:30 Sunday evening in Circleville.

When Pickwick County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found the man lying on the ground of a fenced-in field with a dismembered arm.

As authorities were attempting to help him, the large male zebra continued to act aggressively and charged at a deputy's vehicle that was there to keep the animal away from the victim.

After several attempts of trying to scare the zebra away, deputies shot and killed the animal.

According to a deputy at the scene, the zebra was "aggressive due to being protective of about five or six female zebras that were in the field" which is not uncommon for these animals.

The man is expected to recover. No other injuries were reported.

Under Ohio law, zebras are not considered exotic animals.

