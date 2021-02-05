There's only one Cadbury bunny -- could your pet be next?

Cadbury USA, the makers of the iconic chocolate creme eggs popular during Easter, are holding Cadbury bunny virtual tryouts to find the star of their next commercial.

Animal lovers are encouraged to submit a photo of their pet donning bunny ears now through March 1 on the Cadbury website. No bunny ears? No problem. The site has two virtual bunny ear sticker options that are just a click away.

Last year’s winning "bunny," a dog named Lieutenant Dan, will act as a guest judge. Voting will be open to the public from March 10-17. On March 23, the lucky winner will be revealed.

The winning pet will don the coveted bunny ears and star in the classic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial later this year. The winner will also receive a $5,000 check.

"Coming off a year of ample quality pet time, and a record year for animals joining new families, we are anxious to see what the competition brings," Trevor Jakubek, Senior Associate Brand Manager, Cadbury Brand team, said in a news release.

For the third year in a row, Cadbury will also donate $15,000 to ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to further the humane society's mission of protecting and caring for animals.