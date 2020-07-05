Younger Americans Embrace Mail-In Voting, If They Can Figure Out How

Engagement among young voters is higher this year than it was in the 2016 and 2018 elections and they’re enthusiastic about voting by mail in November, but access to information about registration and how to vote during the coronavirus pandemic could be an issue, a new poll shows.

The nonpartisan Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement (CIRCLE) poll found 83 percent of young voters said they believe young people have the power to change the country, with 60 percent feeling like they’re part of a movement that will vote to express its views, and 79 percent saying the pandemic has helped them realize that politics impact their lives.

But the survey also highlighted the challenges to participating in the election because of its being held during a national health crisis and not getting clear and accurate information about online registration and mail-in voting, NBC News reports.

A third said they did not know if they could register to vote online in their state, and of those 25 percent were incorrect. Additionally, only 24 percent of those polled have voted by mail before.

“If mailing in ballots becomes the primary voting method in the 2020 elections, it will be an unfamiliar process for most youth,” the survey found. “Election processes are in flux and will likely vary from state to state. Young people’s access to, information about, and familiarity with online voter registration (OVR) and mail-in voting will be critical.”

