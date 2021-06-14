Young Man Dies in Boating Crash in Barnegat Bay in NJ

Loved ones are mourning a young man who was killed in a boating accident in New Jersey over the weekend.

Five people, including Corey Molinari, 19, of Whippany, New Jersey, were in a pontoon boat in the Barnegat Bay near the Route 37 Bridge around 1 a.m. Sunday when it crashed into a marker.

Two of the five people were thrown into the water but made it back to the boat. Molinari was seriously injured in the crash.

When the boat made it back to a home in Toms River, New Jersey, a man called 911 to report Molinari’s injuries.

“Is he conscious,” the 911 operator asks in a call obtained by NBC10.

“No, he’s like, out,” the caller replies.

The operator also asked the caller if anyone involved in the crash used any kind of substances. The caller said they did not.

Molinari was airlifted to the Jersey Shore Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Three people who were on the boat suffered non-life-threatening injuries while a fourth person suffered moderate injuries.

An 18-year-old man was operating the boat at the time of the crash, according to investigators. No one has been charged though the investigation is ongoing. In the meantime, police are urging boaters to stay safe, especially as the summer approaches.

“We would like people to know their limitations on the water,” New Jersey State Police Sgt. Robert Frake said. “We’ve been pushing really hard for the wearing of life jackets, PFDs. Make sure they’re properly fitted.”

Sgt. Frake also spoke about the difficulty of seeing obstructions in the water while boating at night.

“Not everything is lit up there, out there at night so we want people to be conscious of their restricted visibility,” he said. “If there is alcohol consumption involved obviously, that could create more problems at night.”

NBC10 reached out to the 911 caller but he had no comment.