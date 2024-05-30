MLB

Watch young lucky fan at A's-Rays grab two foul balls in same inning

The fan flashed his leather not once, but twice in one inning

By Max Molski

Tropicana Field was the site of an impressive defensive performance on Wednesday -- but it didn't involve any players on the field.

Instead, it was a young fan who caught two foul balls in the same inning of the Tampa Bay Rays' 4-3 win over the Oakland A's.

The young fan, Caleb, was decked out in a full Rays uniform, and he got to flash his leather in the third inning. Cameras caught Caleb reel in a foul ball from A's third baseman Abraham Toro in the top half of the inning. Caleb was back at it again in the bottom half when Rays catcher Ben Rortvedt hit a foul ball in his direction.

Caleb interviewed with Rays in-game host Nate Kurant an inning later, and he deservingly landed the title of "Defensive Fan of the Game."

Caleb's defensive effort comes in the same month that a Seattle Mariners fan caught foul balls on consecutive pitches.

