Young Girl Receives Unicorn License After Her Request is Granted

A few weeks ago a young girl named Madeline wrote a handwritten letter to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control asking if they would allow her to have a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one.

Madeline received a letter in response saying her request to have a unicorn was approved.

Saturday morning on Madeline's seventh birthday Department Director Marcia Mayeda presented her with a preapproved unicorn license along with a stuffed unicorn animal with a permanent unicorn license tag.

Mayeda took the time to review some unicorn-keeping requirements with Madeline and was assured that those conditions would be met.

The licensing letter requirements included five conditions.

The unicorn must be cared for in compliance with all animal caretaking regulations set forth in Los Angeles county Code Title 10. The unicorn is given regular access to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows. The unicorn is fed one of its favorite treats -- watermelon -- at least once each week. The unicorn's horn must be maintained to be in good health. This requires polishing at least once a month with a soft cloth. Any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable to ensure the unicorn's good health.

The handwritten letter that Madeline sent and the response from the department both became an internet sensation. The department posted Madeline's letter on their Instagram account.

"We have been blown away by the response to Madeline’s request to keep a unicorn," Mayeda said in a statement. "It has been so rewarding to see the joy this has brought to people all over the world. DACC is committed to engaging with and supporting children in their animal caretaking interests."

Through this process, Madeline's parents have encouraged other parents to support their children's creativity and imagination.

"We did not expect the response of DACC and the outpouring of support from all over the country and even abroad," said Madeline’s mother. "Her letter brought out so much happiness and joy and we are just glad that we are able to share that with so many."

The whole situation has inspired so many, even the department which has created a fund in Madeline's name.

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation has established Madeline’s Magical Unicorn Fund to support the care of unicorns and all other creatures cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

Anyone who donates $25 or more to the Unicorn Fund will receive a unicorn certificate and license tag of their own.

Donations may be made at https://lacountyanimals.org.