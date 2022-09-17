West Hartford

Young Child Reportedly Fell From Three-Story Window in West Hartford, Conn.: Police

We4st Hartford police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward after a child was injured in a fall Saturday.

Officials say the young child reportedly fell out a window and down three stories at a building on Farmington Avenue.

The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment and the extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Police noted that a parent/guardian had to be taken to the hospital for treatment as well. Further information as to how they were injured or the extent of their injuries weren't immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone that may have information on this matter are asked to call West Hartford Police at 860-523-5203.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordfallchild
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us