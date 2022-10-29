If things on Earth aren't scary enough for you this Halloween, you can listen to scary sounds from space thanks to NASA.

The federal space agency tweeted that they will host a live listen with a question and answer session, titled "NASA's Scary Sounds of Space," at 2 p.m. EST on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2022.

NASA has a huge catalog of creepy sonifications — data represented in audio form. Listen to these scary sounds collected by spacecraft exploring the solar system and beyond and ask our experts questions live. https://t.co/XhhcHEQ17V — NASA (@NASA) October 28, 2022

Although it is unclear if NASA will unveil new sounds from space this year, they did release a soundtrack of scary sounds from space in 2017. The track list includes "Beware of Jupiter's Largest Moon Ganymede"and "Voyager: Lightning on Jupiter." Here is a the full soundtrack on SoundCloud:

NASA has recorded sounds from space from its various missions into space using satellites, rovers, space probes, and so on. And, NASA has done a lot of space exploration since 2017, so it will be exciting to see what spooky sounds they have in store for this Halloween.

You can join NASA's scary space sounds session via Twitter on Halloween, and you can set a reminder by responding to the tweet linked above.