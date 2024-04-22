Hundreds hold protest at Yale

Hundreds of people are protesting at Yale University in New Haven on Monday morning and they are blocking the intersection of Grove and Cottage streets.

The mayor's office said Yale police responded to Beinecke Plaza on campus and they were removing people and New Haven police were there to assist.

Video from the scene shows several people chanting "Free Palestine" and "We will not stop, we will not rest" and marching with signs that say “Free Palestine,” “Up With Liberation,” as well as other signs.

The mayor’s office said that people have been camping out on the campus of Yale University in New Haven in a show of solidarity with Palestinians.

No additional information was immediately available.