New Haven

Yale graduate student was robbed and restrained: police

Yale police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway after a Yale graduate student was robbed and restrained, according to Yale police.

They said two masked males restrained the student at 1000 Chapel St. around 11:16 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 and took his wallet.

The robbers showed no weapons and they ran down Chapel Street toward High Street.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The student was not hurt and declined medical attention, Yale police said.

New Haven Police are investigating, according to Yale Police.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us