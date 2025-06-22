New York

Yacht crashes into Hudson River harbor, injuring dozens

The ship was carrying 400 people, 35 of whom were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt l NBC News

Nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a yacht hit a dock in the Hudson River on Saturday near 125th Street in New York, USA on June 21, 2025.
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Dozens of people suffered minor injuries Saturday afternoon when a yacht carrying 352 passengers crashed into a pier on the Hudson River in New York City, authorities said.

Some reports suggested the yacht was hosting a party when the crash took place at Henry Hudson Parkway and 125th Street in Manhattan shortly after 4 p.m. NBC News was not immediately able to verify the nature of the event onboard.

Thirty-five people were taken to three hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash, the fire department said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The remaining passengers disembarked without incident, according to the New York Fire Department.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

New York
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us