'You Can Do It!': Fans Cheer on Rat Trying to Jump Wrigley Field Wall

Dubbed "Wrigley rat," the rodent with serious determination won over fans’ hearts as it tried to leap from fencing above the ivy several times

Published 2 hours ago

    The home crowd at Chicago’s Wrigley Field were left rooting for an unexpected underdog — or under-rat — at Wednesday night’s game.

    Dubbed "Wrigley rat," the rodent with serious determination won over Cubs fans’ hearts as it tried several times to leap from fencing above the ivy onto a wall in the outfield.

    Video of the scene posted to social media showed the rat trying to make the leap at least three times as onlookers cheered it on. 

    "You can do it!" one person can be heard saying in the video.

    Eventually, to the excitement of many fans, the rat narrowly made it over the ledge and onto the grass between stands. 

    Go, Wrigley rat, go! 

    The Cubs clinched a playoff spot Wednesday night and their 10th-inning win preserved their slim lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the Central Division.

