Wreckage of Army helicopter pulled from Potomac River after DCA crash

Salvage crews worked on the Potomac River on Thursday morning and could be seen pulling out pieces of the Army Black Hawk helicopter that crashed with a plane last week, killing everyone on board both aircraft.

Video shows a small boat and crew members at work, removing helicopter parts.

Huge pieces of plane wreckage could be seen in a hangar a day earlier. Flatbed trucks carried the mangled parts, and a part of a plane wing was visible. Each piece was carefully transferred to solid ground as investigators keep searching for answers about the cause of the tragedy.

One week after the Potomac Crash, News4 Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss breaks down the latest developments in the investigation.

The salvage mission to pull helicopter wreckage from 8-foot-deep water is expected to last a few days.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic organization recommended airline executives decrease how many aircraft arrive at DCA per hour, from 28 to 26, an email obtained by NBC News said.