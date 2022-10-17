California

Would-be Thieves in California Attempt to Steal Money by Blowing Up ATM

Photos posted to Twitter by the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau showed the Bank of America ATM blown apart with debris scattered around and scorch marks on the pavement

Authorities say would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in Southern California.
@SEBLASD via Twitter

Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in Southern California, but didn't get away with any cash, authorities said.

Bomb techs with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of an explosion Sunday morning in Palmdale, officials said.

Photos posted to Twitter by the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau showed the Bank of America ATM blown apart with debris scattered around and scorch marks on the pavement.

“No currency was accessed. Investigation ongoing. Neighborhood safe,” the tweet said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators didn't immediately release any suspect descriptions.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

California
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us