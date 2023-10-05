coffee

World Teacher's Day is here and Dunkin' has free coffee

Teachers run on Dunkin'

By Maria Chamberlain

A cup of coffee from Dunkin'
Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A small token of appreciation for the teachers in our community?

With the school year now in full swing, Dunkin' is saying thank you to all educators from preschool teachers to college professors on Oct. 5.

For World Teacher's Day on Thursday, teachers can stop in for a free medium hot or iced coffee at Dunkin' locations nationwide. No purchase is necessary.

Some restrictions apply. The offer is valid in-person only so you won't be able to order ahead on mobile. Cold brew and nitro cold brew are excluded and it's limited to one coffee per person.

Teachers can take their much-deserved coffee break by coming in and showing some type of school ID or badge to redeem the offer.

Thank you to teachers and all educators on Oct. 5 and on every other day of the year, too.

