Women Dressed as ‘Grannies' to Get Covid Vaccine, Florida Health Official Says

"The bonnet, the gloves, the glasses, the whole thing. And they probably were in their twenties."

A Florida health officer says there's so much demand for the coronavirus vaccine that some people even disguised themselves as the elderly in order to get a shot.

Dr. Raul Pino said that two young women disguised as "grannies" on Wednesday get their second vaccination shots in Orange County.

"The bonnet, the gloves, the glasses, the whole thing. And they probably were in their twenties," the Orange County health officer said on Thursday.

Pino said he did not know whether the pair came for their first shot, and how they got through screeners.

The Health Department is conducting an investigation to determine if and where they were first vaccinated and how they managed to get an appointment, Pino said.

Vaccinations in Florida are currently limited to seniors over 65 and frontline healthcare workers.

