Malibu

Missing Woman’s Body Found in Crawl Space of Calif. Family Home

Julia Synder, who suffered from bipolar disorder, had been missing since Feb. 8

By Robert Kovacik and Shahan Ahmed

LASD

The body of a missing Malibu woman was found in the crawl space of the family home Wednesday, authorities and the woman's family said.

The woman's body was found in the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Julia Synder, who suffered from bipolar disorder, had been missing since Feb. 8, and family members, volunteers and investigators had been desperately searching for the 53-year-old woman.

Homicide detectives said that foul play was not initially suspected and that the cause of death had not yet been determined.

