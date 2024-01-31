New Hampshire

Woman survives after being compacted among trash and getting dumped in garbage truck

The truck's driver saw the woman on a camera that shows the inside of the truck and called 911, according to the Manchester fire chief

By Asher Klein

Courtesy: Google Maps

An injured woman was rescued from inside a garbage truck in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, the city's fire chief said, calling it a unique situation.

"I have never seen one like this," Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said.

The woman had been in a dumpster and was dropped into the sanitation truck, according to Cashin. He said the truck's driver saw the woman on a camera that shows the inside of the truck and called 911.

The woman was alive and rushed to the hospital, according to Cashin.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Video showed the woman being hoisted from the truck Firefighters went into the truck from above in what Cashin described as a technical rescue.

"They come in, they assess the situation, they know the tools they have, the training they have, and they put it all together and they make rescues," Cashin said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the woman was in the dumpster before it was picked up and emptied in the truck.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us