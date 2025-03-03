Boston

Woman stung by a scorpion while retrieving luggage at Boston airport

Police said they don't know where it came from or what type it was

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A woman was stung by a scorpion while retrieving luggage at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police said the 40-year-old woman was retrieving her luggage from the baggage claim area of customs around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when she was stung. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment but no update on her condition was available.

State police said they did not have any information on where the scorpion came from or what type of scorpion it was.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to the Mayo Clinic, scorpion stings can be very painful but are rarely life-threatening, and healthy adults often don't even require treatment. Young children and older adults are at a higher risk of serious complications.

Scorpions live on every continent except for Antartica, but they are not common in the northeast. There are over 2,500 different species.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Boston
Dashboard
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us